W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Trimmed Paychex (PAYX) Position as Stock Value Rose; Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Cut Mondelez Intl Cl A (MDLZ) Stake by $4.99 Million

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A (MDLZ) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 32,475 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62B, down from 32,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 4.47 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 86,652 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 93,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 62,057 shares to 441,315 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 12,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Incorporated invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 81,140 are owned by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Bath Savings Trust reported 29,269 shares. 26,698 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Sabal Tru Co invested in 299,896 shares or 2.14% of the stock. 1.79M are held by Mcdonald Capital Invsts Ca. Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 32,940 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability holds 298,446 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Com stated it has 14,951 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 1.55% or 1.22 million shares. Parthenon Lc has 5.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 283,123 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.2% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 2,932 are held by First Manhattan. Sunbelt, Texas-based fund reported 10,385 shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 6,101 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ashfield Cap Prtn Lc has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 14,864 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Llc owns 5,725 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 318 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.29% or 13,000 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 82,449 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.3% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.23 million shares. Associated Banc owns 517,975 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,587 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter accumulated 5,882 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 293 shares. Fiduciary holds 47,941 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP holds 110,600 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 121,276 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cleararc Inc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).