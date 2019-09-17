W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Maintains Stake in Pfizer (PFE); First Solar (FSLR) Shareholder Alps Advisors Raised Its Position

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 59.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 23,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 62,684 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12M, up from 39,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 800,878 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO ‘VERY CONFIDENT’ FOR 40 PERCENT COST REDUCTION; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 17.40M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 04/05/2018 – Christopher Scully Joins PPD as Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmac by 4,907 shares to 32,273 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 12,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Cannae Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associates, Florida-based fund reported 3,054 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 17,598 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 132,300 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.5% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Prentiss Smith has invested 3.92% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Hrt Fincl Lc owns 3,777 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 186,359 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Parametric Port Associate Lc has 247,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Gemmer Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Robecosam Ag reported 1.11% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 133,764 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Smithfield Trust Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 1,810 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.63% or 250,937 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 23.19M shares. Bonness Enter Inc stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). North Carolina-based Triangle Secs Wealth Management has invested 0.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jensen Inv Management stated it has 6.41M shares or 3.17% of all its holdings. 492,673 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Company. Hm Payson And stated it has 1.51M shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning accumulated 138,493 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 171,767 shares. 23,941 are held by Amica Retiree Med Tru. Family Trust Com holds 7,200 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management reported 44.13 million shares. Southeast Asset Incorporated holds 0.42% or 37,146 shares in its portfolio. Barton Mgmt accumulated 8,700 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York holds 1.99 million shares or 2.53% of its portfolio.