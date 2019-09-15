W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $3.22 Million; First Dallas Securities Raised Its Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Stock Value Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 61.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 6.05M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 22.86 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE)

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: ABBV, GE, AMAT, SRE, NUE – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: VMC, CAT, AMAT – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Bancshares holds 1.48% or 203,134 shares. Mufg Americas owns 0.45% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 358,301 shares. 48 were accumulated by First Personal Finance Serv. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 39,452 shares. Asset holds 0.15% or 67,086 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 3.53% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 15.88M shares. Ally stated it has 35,000 shares. Nomura Asset invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.53% or 42,556 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corporation invested in 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1.04 million are owned by Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company. Transamerica Financial Advisors holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust reported 0.04% stake. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 1,473 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.