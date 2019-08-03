W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $312,806 as Market Value Rose; Clean Harbors (CLH) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Decreased Position as Valuation Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 50,588 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 53,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 92.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 57,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The hedge fund held 4,507 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 61,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.03. About 291,730 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29,484 shares to 74,634 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 6,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments Limited Liability accumulated 3,294 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 32,405 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 6,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil accumulated 14,900 shares. M&T Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 36,357 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 34,511 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 17,320 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 240,455 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). 6,356 are owned by Ashfield Partners Limited Com. Snyder Mgmt Lp holds 1.10 million shares or 3.7% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group reported 0.08% stake. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0% or 11,456 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.31M shares.

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Hidden Story Behind Clean Harbors’ Strong Q3 Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Clean Harbors Announces Results Through Early Tender Date of Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,325 shares to 83,930 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $252.77 million activity. $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750.