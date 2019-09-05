W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $578,835; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $390,896; Stock Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 268,927 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, down from 273,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 1.65 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 10,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,587 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 47,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 28.57 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares to 16,311 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Lc has 1.82% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 186,831 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Riverbridge Prtn Lc accumulated 722,969 shares. Contravisory Investment holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,428 shares. Pinnacle Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Signature And Inv Advsr Lc reported 263,105 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 70,911 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.1% or 72,873 shares. 15,618 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities. Smithbridge Asset De holds 33,511 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Pitcairn stated it has 6,619 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Martin Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 174,499 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 3,392 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Company invested in 3.36% or 236,376 shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RYT, FISV, QRVO, LRCX: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,122 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.