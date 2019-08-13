W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.11 Million; Birinyi Associates Has Trimmed Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $1.67 Million as Share Value Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 13,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 18,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $310.83. About 6.53 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 28/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Names Ambassador Susan Rice to Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 5,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 60,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 54,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – ON FACEBOOK LIVE, QUICKLY BUILT TOOLS TO DETERMINE IF PEOPLE THINKING OF HARM, SUICIDE-ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zuckerberg at the European Parliament to answer questions; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used to incite violence in Myanmar; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Defends the Messenger Kids App; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Hires Digital-audit Firm To Investigate Recent User-data Problem — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 2,799 shares to 72,508 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc by 16,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,825 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 2 shares to 22 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 74.01 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.