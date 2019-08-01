W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position as Stock Value Rose; Big Lots (BIG) Holder Ameritas Investment Partners Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 11,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 3,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132,000, down from 15,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.60M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 1.18M shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory Per Store Rose 3%; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – COMPANY ANNOUNCES $100 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN TO $130 MLN; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 50,588 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 53,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 11.79 million shares traded or 64.83% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $253.20 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20 million was sold by Coombe Gary A.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60M for 16.00 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.