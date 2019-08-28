W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Decreased Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Market Valuation Declined; As Wipro LTD (WIT) Valuation Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 10,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,587 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, down from 47,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 6.16M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.695. About 191,516 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 15/03/2018 – Activist hedge fund Elliott purchases Wipro stake; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS EXEC SAYS “CONTINUE TO SEE SOFTNESS IN CONSUMER AND TELECOM VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – ADDED 3 MORE ACCOUNTS OVER $75 MLN THIS QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Wipro Launches Texas Technology Center in Plano; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q EPS 6c; 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS TO DIVEST HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES BUSINESS TO ENSONO FOR $405 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Divest Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono for USD 405 Million; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS RECOMMENDED ADOPTION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND AS THE FINAL DIVIDEND, l.E., 1 RUPEE PER SHARE

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 75,947 shares to 341,997 shares, valued at $17.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 62,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,315 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Llc owns 69,006 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14.38 million shares. Hallmark Mgmt Inc holds 353,513 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7.26M shares. Check Cap Mngmt Ca holds 73,685 shares. Wms Ptnrs stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,328 shares. Waverton Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Birmingham Cap Company Al accumulated 21,203 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Pzena Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 14,666 shares. 9,980 were accumulated by Southeast Asset Advsr. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Freestone Cap Limited has 112,603 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc reported 6,706 shares.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 292,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

