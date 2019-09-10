W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Maintains Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW); As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Lowered Stake by $940,000

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 4.62 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 11,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 95,411 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 84,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 7.88M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENGAGEMENT REMAINED STRONG IN QTR, WITH TRADING ACTIVITY RISING NEARLY 40% Y-O-Y; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 94,500 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Everence Cap Mgmt invested in 23,537 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd owns 750 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 646,664 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company holds 14.86 million shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd stated it has 17,656 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Putnam has 0.17% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Essex Svcs owns 9,846 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 138,314 are held by Cadinha Company Lc. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.12% or 339,388 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd stated it has 0.18% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 27,728 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kistler holds 214 shares.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab July core net new assets fall 4% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.