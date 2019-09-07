W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lifted Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position by $508,095; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Dsam Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 11,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 95,411 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 84,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.92M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones Says the Fed Has Boxed Itself In (Video); 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.11 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,284 shares to 48,615 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc by 16,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,825 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of stock or 2,595 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.