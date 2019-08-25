W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $312,806; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Value Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 50,588 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 53,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 4,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 85,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, down from 90,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $248.91. About 709,764 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,603 shares to 43,894 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 94,900 shares to 325,400 shares, valued at $20.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 121,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).