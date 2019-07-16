W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lifted Its Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $2.34 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Market Valuation Declined, Partner Fund Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 275,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 977,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43M, up from 702,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 183,333 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 123.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 83,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,244 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 67,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 12.01 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 30,560 shares to 15,325 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,587 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Group LP holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 457,968 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 5,385 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 40,700 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 99 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,900 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 103 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company owns 100,047 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 7.63 million shares. Optimum Advsrs owns 5,220 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hsbc Public Ltd reported 1.88 million shares stake. Ls Ltd Liability Corp has 28,585 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Arrow Finance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Motco invested in 0% or 153 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd accumulated 0.71% or 908,450 shares.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neon Therapeutics Inc by 556,606 shares to 422,396 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 44,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,049 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.