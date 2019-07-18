W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Increased Its Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) by $1.33 Million; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Griffin Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.22 Million

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 45.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 48,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.74. About 77,866 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 15,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,657 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, down from 123,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 2.86M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,597 shares to 9,238 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tradition Management Lc has 1.11% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 51,264 shares. Burney Co accumulated 47,869 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Page Arthur B holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 56,859 shares. Legacy Prtn invested in 64,583 shares or 2.41% of the stock. The Washington-based Washington Cap Mngmt has invested 1.69% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). South Dakota Investment Council owns 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 7,199 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.75% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 11,818 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc invested in 2.94% or 432,123 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 24,472 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt reported 3,367 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Linscomb & Williams Inc, Texas-based fund reported 88,536 shares. Reik And Co Ltd Co reported 6,405 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma has 1.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 32.76 million shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were bought by Stratton John G.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott: Long-Term Hold – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Abbott Announces FDA Approval of the Alinityâ„¢ s System, the Latest Technology for Screening and Protecting the US Blood and Plasma Supply – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.