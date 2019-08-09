W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Decreased Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 33.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 14,130 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co holds 28,300 shares with $1.85 million value, down from 42,430 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $27.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $60.52. About 344,217 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage Cuts Application Time in Half with Online Tool; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 27/03/2018 – SiteOne Landscape Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5

Among 2 analysts covering Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stella-Jones had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital. See Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.94M were accumulated by Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt. Lsv Asset invested 0.59% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Usca Ria Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 60,392 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors accumulated 0.07% or 4,333 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Ltd has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc reported 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated has 2.53% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 352,750 shares. Comml Bank Of The West invested in 18,508 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 10,066 shares. Montag A & Associates owns 237,406 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Inv Advsrs Llc has 23,004 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69.80’s average target is 15.33% above currents $60.52 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $68 target. UBS downgraded the shares of STI in report on Monday, March 4 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $635.36 million for 10.65 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 13,707 shares to 115,996 valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 7,652 shares and now owns 27,320 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.73. About 94,692 shares traded. Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.