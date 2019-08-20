W & T Offshore (WTI) Holder Pacad Investment LTD Has Cut Position as Shares Declined; Duncker Streett & Company Has Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $395,370; Valuation Rose

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 23,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 21,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 6.16 million shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 71,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 16,271 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113,000, down from 87,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 1.80M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T WILL GET 38.4% OF NET REV. ATTRIBUTABLE TO WELL; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD; 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 12/03/2018 – W&T SEES PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT OF UP TO $419.6M; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composition of Matter for WT-1 Peptides; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 29/05/2018 – SANGHVI BRANDS LTD SAGH.BO – SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A MERGER /ACQUISITION / STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH WT GLOBAL; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REV 183.2 MLN RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,112 shares to 54,228 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. KATZ STUART B had bought 10,000 shares worth $51,000 on Tuesday, May 7. KROHN TRACY W also bought $460,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares. BOULET VIRGINIA also bought $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Friday, June 7. Shares for $65,070 were bought by Stanley B Frank on Wednesday, March 20.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 77,700 shares to 85,700 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).