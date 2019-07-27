Vz Verizon Comm. (VZ) Valuation Rose While Kempner Capital Management Decreased Holding by $2.48 Million; Tig Advisors Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $9.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (VZ) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 42,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 84,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 827,002 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated reported 46,200 shares. Burt Wealth holds 7,364 shares. Shelton stated it has 0.8% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edmp holds 0.59% or 10,186 shares. Buckingham Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Argyle has invested 2.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 70,315 were reported by Usca Ria Ltd Com. Carderock Cap Management stated it has 25,455 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 6,919 shares. Beacon Financial Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 113,925 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun Int Limited has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Usa Fincl Portformulas has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Finemark National Bank & Trust And Tru, Florida-based fund reported 226,638 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 837,531 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. $1.15M worth of stock was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.