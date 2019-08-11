Vuzix (VUZI) Reaches $1.86 1 Year Low; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Cut By $15.50 Million Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake

The stock of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.79 target or 4.00% below today’s $1.86 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $61.54 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $1.79 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.46M less. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 641,036 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 20/03/2018 – Vuzix Discloses 10 New Leading Technology Companies Evaluating its Waveguide Optics; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) stake by 60.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 911,767 shares as Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)’s stock declined 11.30%. The Platinum Investment Management Ltd holds 593,205 shares with $10.61M value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Hanesbrands Inc now has $5.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 2.96 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Company owns 2,011 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 70,314 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 60,938 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Grimes owns 12,770 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.49% or 478,300 shares. Sasco Cap Ct holds 3.44% or 2.05M shares. 7,646 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 356,235 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Brown Advisory reported 23,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sun Life Financial Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 614 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Argi Investment Ser Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Among 3 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hanesbrands had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of HBI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Citigroup maintained Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $1600 target.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Evans Gerald had bought 10,000 shares worth $147,350.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased Momo Inc stake by 2.24M shares to 2.54M valued at $97.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 33,390 shares and now owns 200,962 shares. At Home Group Inc was raised too.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $61.54 million. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) was bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich. Travers Paul J bought 6,000 shares worth $11,941. Russell Grant also bought $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) on Wednesday, June 5. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $20,174 was made by Kay Edward William Jr. on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Vuzix Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 33,564 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Art Advisors Lc reported 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce Limited owns 35,853 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 2,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading owns 23,064 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. B Riley Wealth Inc invested in 11,500 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0% or 13,507 shares. 267,433 are held by Geode Cap Lc. Renaissance Tech Limited accumulated 35,200 shares or 0% of the stock. 38,053 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Cambridge Investment Inc owns 13,100 shares.