Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) and Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Comparison side by side

As Electronic Equipment companies, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix Corporation 3 10.51 N/A -0.90 0.00 Universal Electronics Inc. 40 0.88 N/A 1.38 31.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Vuzix Corporation and Universal Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vuzix Corporation and Universal Electronics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -67.5% Universal Electronics Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Vuzix Corporation is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Competitively, Universal Electronics Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vuzix Corporation is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Universal Electronics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Vuzix Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Universal Electronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vuzix Corporation and Universal Electronics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Universal Electronics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Vuzix Corporation has a 265.82% upside potential and an average target price of $8.67. Meanwhile, Universal Electronics Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 3.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Vuzix Corporation seems more appealing than Universal Electronics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vuzix Corporation and Universal Electronics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.2% and 91.2%. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Vuzix Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.7% are Universal Electronics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vuzix Corporation -11.66% -44.03% -17.92% -51% -69.34% -59.04% Universal Electronics Inc. 2.2% 5.34% 9.85% 55.26% 22.34% 69.38%

For the past year Vuzix Corporation had bearish trend while Universal Electronics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Universal Electronics Inc. beats Vuzix Corporation.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming. The company sells its products under the Vuzix brand name. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to consumers, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, resellers, and Web stores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in West Henrietta, New York.