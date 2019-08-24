Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) and Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) Comparison side by side

Both Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) and Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) are each other’s competitor in the Electronic Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vuzix Corporation 3 8.51 N/A -0.90 0.00 Sony Corporation 50 0.00 N/A 6.51 8.73

In table 1 we can see Vuzix Corporation and Sony Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vuzix Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -67.5% Sony Corporation 0.00% 26% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vuzix Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Sony Corporation’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

5.5 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vuzix Corporation. Its rival Sony Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Vuzix Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sony Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vuzix Corporation and Sony Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vuzix Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Sony Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vuzix Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 361.17% and an $8.67 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.2% of Vuzix Corporation shares and 8.1% of Sony Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Vuzix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vuzix Corporation -11.66% -44.03% -17.92% -51% -69.34% -59.04% Sony Corporation 3.19% 5.86% 10.71% 15.57% 8.64% 17.77%

For the past year Vuzix Corporation had bearish trend while Sony Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Sony Corporation beats Vuzix Corporation.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are worn like eyeglasses that enable the user to view video and digital content, such as movies, computer data, the Internet, or video games. Its products include binocular wearable displays that contain two micro displays mounted in a frame attached to eyeglass-style temples or stereo headphones; monocular smart glasses products for the enterprise, industrial, and commercial markets, as well as video headphones; augmented reality products, which provide the user a live, direct or indirect, view of a physical, and real-world environment; and video viewing glasses as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming for on-the-go users, as well as support for stepping into virtual worlds, simulations, and virtual reality gaming. The company sells its products under the Vuzix brand name. Vuzix Corporation offers its products directly to consumers, as well as through specialty retailers, online retailers, distributors, resellers, and Web stores. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in West Henrietta, New York.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.