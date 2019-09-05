Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Increased Position; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Value Rose, Indus Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $112.17. About 720,433 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 415,120 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IS A SHORT SELLER; 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 22,703 shares to 243,642 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 463,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset owns 16,400 shares. 29,015 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 75,554 shares. Renaissance Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Taylor Frigon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 471,426 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Morgan Stanley holds 76,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 54,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 33,564 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt. 30,099 are held by Barclays Public Limited Co. 19,700 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 6,995 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 387,240 were reported by State Street. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 36,041 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0% stake.

