Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Position Held by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc; Underhill Investment Management Holding in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Trimmed by $1.91 Million as Shares Rose

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 74,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 86,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.35 million shares traded or 76.65% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 273,712 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix Issues Business Activities Update; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 2,694 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 30,099 shares. Jump Trading Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 23,064 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp invested in 0% or 299,942 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Citigroup Incorporated holds 6,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 6,995 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc reported 1.12% stake. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 387,240 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd reported 267,433 shares. Ameritas Invest owns 2,084 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 66,654 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 38,053 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $81,974 activity. Shares for $11,941 were bought by Travers Paul J. Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought $7,637 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. $20,174 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were bought by Kay Edward William Jr..

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44 million on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 89.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.