Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increased Stake; Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.93 Million as Shares Declined

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 9,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $325.33. About 2.87 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 446,646 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vuzix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VUZI); 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Seeks Damages in Excess of $80 M; 12/03/2018 Vuzix Begins Mass Production of the World’s First Windows-based Smart Glasses for Toshiba; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – CO IS SEEKING DAMAGES IN EXCESS OF $80 MLN

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 77.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 26,358 shares to 322,070 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 3,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,974 activity. $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were bought by Harned Timothy Heydenreich. Kay Edward William Jr. had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,174. Russell Grant bought $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) on Wednesday, June 5.

