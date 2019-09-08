Vulcan Value Partners Upped Its Sotheby’s (BID) Position by $28.55 Million; Kylin Management Lowered Msci (MSCI) Holding by $316,800; Share Price Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sotheby’s (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05M, up from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sotheby’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 660,920 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 29/03/2018 – S&P Raises Sotheby’s Unsecured Debt Rating; 20/04/2018 – SPRINGSTEEN’S `BORN TO RUN’ LYRICS TO BE AUCTIONED AT SOTHEBY’S; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Rev $195.8M; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S BID.N – REMAIN ON TRACK TO HAVE AN EVEN BETTER YEAR IN 2018 THAN IN 2017; 09/03/2018 – Two Weeks Of Sales Brings Over $430 Million At Sotheby’s; 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 11/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Auction to Raise Money for Studio Museum’s New Home

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81 million, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 554,116 shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Fincl Solutions Enters Into Strategic Arrangement With MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 06/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Emerging Markets Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Below 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $135.90M for 37.46 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,108 were reported by Amp Cap Invsts Ltd. Ativo Management Lc invested 0.68% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Assetmark accumulated 162,839 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 1,782 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 42 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 800 shares. 188,920 are owned by Fundsmith Llp. Atria Invests Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Blackrock reported 6.12M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 93,300 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 1,558 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc reported 7,353 shares stake. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc invested in 102 shares. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company has invested 0.73% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 329,397 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 224,657 shares. Clal Insur Enterprises Limited holds 202,204 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 107 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Sterling Capital Management Lc holds 55,952 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Van Berkom & Associate Inc reported 1.54 million shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards holds 100 shares. Citigroup holds 16,765 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) for 156,073 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 6,004 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,600 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 393,792 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $771.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 515,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co. Inc..

