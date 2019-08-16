Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position by $180.48 Million; Par Capital Management Holds Position in Davita (DVA)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 3.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.20 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.54 million, down from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 11.08 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 15/05/2018 – Oracle, according to The Australian newspaper, said Alphabet receives detailed information about people’s internet searches and user locations if they have a phone that carries Android â€” the mobile operating system developed by Google; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 820,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.57M, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 6.23 million shares traded or 146.33% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DaVita’s Moat And Pricing With Michael Knipp (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dialysis services providers down on study of CVS Health home dialysis device – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DaVita Q1 earnings down 17%, guidance maintained – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of America, Citigroup, Comcast, Intel, Nokia, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 150 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 13,959 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 261,273 shares. Yorktown Management & Research reported 15,300 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 12,700 shares. Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 57,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 268,295 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). 15,584 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 18,191 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd accumulated 10,625 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 384,660 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 11,800 shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 50,000 shares to 12.07M shares, valued at $623.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 55,016 shares. Ssi Inv Incorporated owns 5,723 shares. Aspiriant Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Texas Yale Cap accumulated 120,856 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 28,592 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Curbstone Financial Mgmt invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Haverford Services reported 139,229 shares. One Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 4,213 shares. 6,930 were reported by Financial Svcs. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Marco Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sonata Cap Gp Inc owns 4,100 shares. Ltd Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 4,550 shares. Madison Investment Inc invested in 0.01% or 7,752 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca owns 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,600 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,908 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.