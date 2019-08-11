Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Polaris Wealth Advisers Upped Its Position

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1081.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 12,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 14,047 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 1,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 98,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 244,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.97 million, down from 342,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.91. About 221,165 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 24,519 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.60M shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 1,879 shares. Moreover, Avalon Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,580 shares. Bender Robert & Associates accumulated 3.01% or 23,075 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jupiter Asset Limited has 2,782 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt accumulated 153,240 shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 37,129 shares. Bartlett And Communication Ltd holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 1.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meritage Mngmt has 0.97% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based American has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hanseatic Management Services Incorporated reported 3,570 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,380 shares to 177,430 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 11,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,100 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $438,615 activity. 3,610 shares were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A, worth $438,615 on Thursday, February 14. Selbach Scott C sold 20,850 shares worth $2.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management Corporation stated it has 79,357 shares or 9.18% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Management Com has invested 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 24,490 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 11,725 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.79M shares. Regions Fincl invested in 100 shares. Saturna Cap reported 332,200 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 11,796 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 95,000 are held by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,535 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 141 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 29,993 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $383.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).