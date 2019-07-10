Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed Holding in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by $31.95 Million; Weybosset Research & Management Trimmed Its Copart (CPRT) Position by $956,400

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 273,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.22M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493.79 million, down from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 97,709 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Adj EPS $3.49

Weybosset Research & Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc sold 15,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.64 million, down from 257,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 169,467 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.07% or 17,441 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tiverton Asset Lc owns 8,573 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Davenport Ltd Llc owns 2,190 shares. Schroder Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Savant Cap Limited Company has 0.06% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). City Holdings holds 400 shares. Nomura holds 16,429 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.54% or 4.22M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 102,795 shares. 45,919 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 0.07% stake. Alps Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 7,460 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 282,941 shares to 283,204 shares, valued at $23.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: McKesson, Dish Network and Gilead Sciences – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson cuts ownership requirement to call special meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broyhill Asset Management – McKesson Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 7.24% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.9 per share. MCK’s profit will be $579.64 million for 11.21 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Ptnrs Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co owns 4,765 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company owns 0.22% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 4.17 million shares. Westpac Corp invested in 0% or 121,818 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 38,229 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 5,670 shares. 384,442 were accumulated by Ycg Lc. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 66,998 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc owns 4,099 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Co holds 605 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 7 shares. Nadler Fincl Group reported 5,000 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 30,459 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.13% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has 34,324 shares.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 33.83 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc, which manages about $189.62M and $170.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,785 shares to 38,956 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.96 million activity.