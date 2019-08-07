Vulcan Value Partners Stake in Sotheby’s (BID) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; Grainger W W Com (GWW) Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Raised Stake

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $272.18. About 427,363 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sotheby’s (BID) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 771,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 3.15M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.05 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sotheby’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 330,036 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Annual Meeting, One Summit; 13/03/2018 – High-end art sales boom in 2017, but it’s only a partial market rebound; 18/05/2018 – A Billion Dollar Week of Sales at Sotheby’s Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Forms Mexico Sotheby’s Intl Realty; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 29/03/2018 – S&P Raises Sotheby’s Unsecured Debt Rating; 04/05/2018 – Collector Sues Sotheby’s to Block Basquiat Auction, Exposing Ugly Family Dispute; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold BID shares while 56 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 5.28% less from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 0.04% or 9,779 shares. Pinnacle Associate invested 0.33% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). 13D Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.92% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 250 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.05% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 16,765 shares. Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Llc, Alabama-based fund reported 3.15 million shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,285 shares. Federated Pa reported 12,608 shares stake. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Moody Comml Bank Division holds 0% or 104 shares. Principal Fincl Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sotheby's (NYSE:BID). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 8,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 23,040 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sleep Number Corp. by 1.62M shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $51.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ituran Location & Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 232,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 18,026 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 3,020 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,500 shares. Qs Investors Lc invested in 25,477 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old Republic Int Corporation invested 1.22% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.2% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Company owns 3,805 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Golub Gp Inc Ltd invested in 1.52% or 58,277 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.13% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Williams Jones Associates accumulated 14,433 shares. First Trust Advsr LP holds 45,874 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 37,611 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate B (SCHZ) by 32,339 shares to 155,977 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 100,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,204 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).