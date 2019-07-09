Vulcan Value Partners Stake In Sabre (SABR) Was Has Lifted; Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Its Holding in Atlantic Pwr (AT) as Shares Declined

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.27 million market cap company. It closed at $2.44 lastly. It is down 8.44% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 985,537 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system; 01/05/2018 – SABRE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.53, EST. $1.42; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 65.21 million shares or 6.01% more from 61.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 157,444 shares. Citigroup accumulated 26,866 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management has 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Dupont has invested 0.02% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 190,816 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) for 837,661 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0% in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 5.59 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase owns 6.86M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 4.35M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 23,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 421,456 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50M and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 471,695 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. AT’s profit will be $4.45 million for 15.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Company owns 965,542 shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 0.02% or 1.23M shares. Schroder Invest Gp stated it has 2.31M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation has 167,053 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverhead Management Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 71,337 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 7,601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Zacks Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 240,719 shares. World Investors accumulated 8.45 million shares. 22,732 are owned by Ls Advsr Limited Liability. Element Capital Management Lc owns 2.48M shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 95,798 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp stated it has 11,880 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 47,053 shares to 405,967 shares, valued at $476.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 213,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).

