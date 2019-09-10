Vulcan Value Partners Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Has Decreased by $123.05 Million; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Stake in Merck & Co (MRK)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.46 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.42 million, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 48,189 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 50.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 430,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.06 million, up from 846,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 1.40M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75,400 shares to 146,000 shares, valued at $57.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap invested in 133,910 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Guinness Asset invested 3.58% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Peak Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Interest Ca invested in 0.21% or 20,871 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability stated it has 4,600 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 226 shares. Roberts Glore Com Il holds 0.21% or 4,082 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning Limited Liability has 2.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 37,635 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate holds 2.61% or 206,405 shares in its portfolio. 6,008 were reported by Eagle Ridge Inv. 5,789 were accumulated by Accuvest Global. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 32,628 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corporation La holds 19,190 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

