Vulcan Value Partners Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Cut as Share Value Declined; As Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Share Value Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Decreased Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 89.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 68,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 7,974 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 76,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 398,545 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 10/05/2018 – CORRECTION: FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 38.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.89M, down from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 683,085 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,592 are owned by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Co. Alpine Glob Limited Liability Company reported 128,810 shares stake. Everett Harris Ca reported 72,359 shares. Bamco Inc New York reported 1.87M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Sei has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Violich Incorporated holds 0.13% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 10,101 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 300 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 14,689 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 35,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 19,768 shares or 0% of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associate stated it has 14,702 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap LP owns 28,006 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,393 shares to 23,393 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Relx Plc.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Group declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 10, 2019.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 19.01 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has 81 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% or 65,517 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Waddell Reed Fin Inc invested in 11.46 million shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 70,996 shares. Art Advsrs Llc invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Whittier Trust holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 104,991 were accumulated by Eagle Boston Mgmt. Element Cap Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 7,242 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Millrace Asset Gp accumulated 87,088 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 83,398 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,713 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88 million shares to 7.96 million shares, valued at $429.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 566,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).