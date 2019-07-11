Vulcan Value Partners Raised Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Holding by $9.77 Million; Litespeed Management Stake in Bunge Limited (BG) Raised by $1.30 Million as Valuation Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99M, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.96M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 69,670 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 1.20 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Food & Ingredients EBIT View to $290M-$310M; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Limited Increases Qtrly Div on Common Shrs and Declares Dividends on Preference Shrs; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $512,777 worth of stock was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Becomes First Agribusiness Company to Join Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank reported 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,000 were reported by Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership. The New York-based Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 295,139 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 71,631 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.26% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 300 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Marshall Wace Llp holds 172,523 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 6,625 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 31,719 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Cap LP accumulated 1.41 million shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 400 shares. Comerica National Bank accumulated 8,458 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BlackRock’s Acquisitions Aid Revenues, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary December 31, 2018 Assets Under Management – PRNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Ford Motor, Manulife Financial, Aramark, Acadia Realty Trust, Virtus Investment Partners, and CMS Energy â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman sees AllianceBernstein, BlackRock benefiting from hunt for yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seix Investment Advisors Names Michael Tamasco Managing Director, Institutional Sales – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 21, 2018.