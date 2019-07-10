Vulcan Value Partners Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake By $100.70 Million; AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, June 3. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $76 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. See AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) latest ratings:

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 22.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc acquired 56,574 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 310,602 shares with $553.11M value, up from 254,028 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $993.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.66 million shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.77 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 20.77 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.

The stock increased 1.21% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 1.51M shares traded or 5.77% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals