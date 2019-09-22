Vulcan Value Partners Position in Carlisle Cos (CSL) Has Trimmed by $12.81 Million; Rice Hall James & Associates Upped Willdan Group (WLDN) Position by $8.23 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 222,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 730,288 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.20 million, up from 507,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 73,253 shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Willdan Group; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q EPS 36c; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group Sees 2018 Rev $130M-$140M

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 91,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 152,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.47 million, down from 244,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.23. About 729,317 shares traded or 81.87% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 15.65 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 172,176 shares to 10.85 million shares, valued at $722.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.57 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

