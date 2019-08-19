Vulcan Value Partners Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Increased; Bluemar Capital Management Lifted Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $6.34 Million; Market Value Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11M, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $29.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.38. About 1.09M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Sellers See Major Opportunity in Private Label Expansion, Feedvisor Study Finds; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products through Amazon Business, its marketplace for business customers; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video)

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 110.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 14,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 28,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11M, up from 13,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $423.5. About 149,032 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 23/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says get ready for rates to move even higher in the second half of the year; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS ALSO SEE OPPORTUNITIES IN 15-YEAR MORTGAGES; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Limited Buys New 1.1% Position in Aptiv; 13/04/2018 – BlackRock hiked CEO Larry Fink’s pay by 9 percent in 2017 -filing; 30/05/2018 – BLACKROCK SAYS ETFS IN EUROPE HAVE “TREMENDOUS GROWTH POTENTIAL”; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Worries About China Trade Tensions as Asia Funds Brace; 14/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS SAYS OVERWEIGHT LOCAL CURRENCY EM DEBT, SEES BUFFER IN SPREADS AS U.S INTEREST RATES RISE; 19/04/2018 – LEG: BLACKROCK INTENDS TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON BOARD APPOINTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Lc owns 6,000 shares. 234 are owned by Smithfield Tru Com. 202,833 are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Delaware-based Lau Associate Llc has invested 0.21% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 1.15% or 50,100 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 30,188 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.18% or 160,660 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,538 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.07% stake. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,081 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.42% or 2,706 shares. Impact Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 1.08% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ghp Inv Advisors has 1,809 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Arrow holds 8,701 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.18% or 1.62 million shares in its portfolio.

More recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bond ETFs Are Big And Only Getting Bigger – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Asset managers with $74T poised for shakeout – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock takes largest stake in Authentic Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 21,622 shares to 168,796 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 24,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,822 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 4.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15.75M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 2.04% or 111 shares. Ruggie Gru holds 2,288 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2.39% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 521 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 143,432 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt owns 2.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30,049 shares. Advsr Ok holds 1.05% or 5,499 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt holds 8.02% or 10,751 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,187 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 176 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 1.21% or 7,197 shares. First City Management invested in 0.97% or 757 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 1.34% or 57,493 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 59,059 shares to 736,817 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 98,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,371 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Senators Question “Amazon’s Choice” – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.