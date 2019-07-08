Vulcan Value Partners Maintains Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Holder Navellier & Associates Raised Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11M, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1952.32. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 638.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 12,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 2,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 4.55M shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,224 shares to 414,435 shares, valued at $34.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp by 1.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd has 4.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,956 are held by Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated. Hwg Ltd Partnership reported 3,330 shares stake. 1,035 are held by Hodges Capital Mgmt Inc. Mcgowan Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gam Ag stated it has 7,095 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Co holds 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,638 shares. Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability holds 203 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 18,439 shares. Stephens Ar reported 13,656 shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,564 shares. 873 are owned by Addison Capital Com. Altfest L J And Inc accumulated 1.17% or 43,947 shares. Inc reported 94 shares. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 353 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 83,236 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,863 shares, and cut its stake in S & P Gloabl.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corda Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 3.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 148,951 shares. The Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,734 shares. Asset Grp holds 61,871 shares. Ally Fin has 20,000 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 83,406 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors holds 182,291 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Parametric Associates Llc holds 5.42M shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 56 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability reported 107,919 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Carroll Associates stated it has 24,287 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Com reported 49,020 shares stake. Ntv Asset Management Lc invested in 1.47% or 41,929 shares.