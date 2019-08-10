Vulcan Value Partners Maintains Holding in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS); Capital Counsel Increases Position in Idexx Labs Com (IDXX)

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 685,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37M, up from 682,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $278.86. About 353,691 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX)

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99M, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $94.97. About 52,657 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Virtus Investment Partners Introduces New Brand Identity As Part of Firm’s 10-Year Anniversary – PRNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Virtus Investment Partners Launches Virtus SGA Emerging Markets Growth Fund Managed by Sustainable Growth Advisers – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8,460 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $171.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 49,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,320 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 5,841 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 201 shares. Parkside Fin Savings Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 2,927 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 1,513 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 39,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Co reported 558 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0% stake. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Aperio Gp Incorporated Lc holds 8,241 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny reported 49,875 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation holds 0.01% or 106 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Cap reported 20,451 shares. Scott Selber invested 1.06% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 21,520 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,568 were accumulated by Dearborn Partners Limited. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd reported 4,430 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks owns 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 7,005 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Co reported 2,300 shares. Zacks Management reported 0.04% stake. Sandhill Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 54,528 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Prelude Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 137 shares. 1.47M were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.08% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 9.14M shares. Harvey Invest Llc has 80,875 shares.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDEXX CEO Establishes Wild Cat Conservation Foundation – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting IDXX Put And Call Options For January 2020 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Lets the 2019 Cat Out of the Bag – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 05, 2018.