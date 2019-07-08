Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI) by $5.93 Million; As Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Lowered Its Position by $342,070

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 49,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 505,320 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.64 million, down from 554,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 839,888 shares traded or 121.48% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has risen 18.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS,: UP SHR; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 710,361 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.48M for 13.58 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 2,900 shares to 12,345 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A by 51,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 6,822 were accumulated by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Blair William And Il owns 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,811 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 162,337 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Provise Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.16% or 252,799 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.28% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Tompkins invested in 0.01% or 189 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 21,213 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Landscape Cap holds 2,879 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP has invested 0.08% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 15,450 were accumulated by Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Invesco has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $119.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR).

