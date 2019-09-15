Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Sothebys (BID) Stake By $182.79 Million; Castine Capital Management Lifted By $2.48 Million Its Meridian Bancorp Md (EBSB) Holding

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Sothebys (BID) stake by 99.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 3.15 million shares as Sothebys (BID)’s stock rose 49.42%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 2,067 shares with $120,000 value, down from 3.15 million last quarter. Sothebys now has $2.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 143,762 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 06/03/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Celebrates $3 Billion In Total Sales Volume And Its 10-Year Annivarsary At The Company’s Ann; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 27/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S EXTENDS SHARE OWNERSHIP TO EMPLOYEES AROUND WORLD; 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders; 02/05/2018 – Nita Summers Max Named Director of Sales For Nestler Poletto Sotheby’s International Realty; 06/04/2018 – Farnese blue diamond goes on sale after 300 years of royal history; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $195.8 MLN VS $199.3 MLN; 30/04/2018 – ONE Sotheby’s International Realty plans for continued growth with Contactually; 04/05/2018 – Sotheby’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID)

Castine Capital Management Llc increased Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB) stake by 44.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 145,862 shares as Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (EBSB)'s stock rose 7.25%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 476,862 shares with $8.53M value, up from 331,000 last quarter. Meridian Bancorp Inc Md now has $998.73 million valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 116,158 shares traded. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) has declined 0.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold EBSB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.86 million shares or 1.32% less from 33.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas holds 3,759 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Co holds 0.34% or 245,001 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research invested in 0.01% or 59,249 shares. Bessemer invested in 114,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 43,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd has 82,724 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Thb Asset Mgmt reported 61,571 shares stake. Gp holds 30,508 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 25,942 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Kessler Inv Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). Citigroup owns 17,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 4.58 million shares to 25.78 million valued at $573.16M in 2019Q2. It also upped Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 9.40M shares. Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) was raised too.