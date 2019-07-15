Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Holding in Facebook (FB) by $57.11 Million; Berkley W R Com (WRB) Holder Grace & White Raised Its Holding

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 344,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.34 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 9.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Nearly Half Of Facebook Members Will Use Site Less: Survey — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Anecdotally, a lot of people are noticing that Facebook seems to be almost psychic in its ability to target relevant ads; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FTC investigating Facebook’s privacy practices; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPLACES HEAD OF U.S. POLICY AMID SCRUTINY: NYT; 09/03/2018 – Layoffs hit millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 99,994 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.83 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.88M shares to 7.96M shares, valued at $429.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 29,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares.

