Vulcan Value Partners Lifted Its Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Holding by $9.77 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Americas Car Mart (CRMT) by $388,843

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 4,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 9,118 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 4,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.05. About 109,687 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $103.43. About 63,384 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main Bank invested in 111 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Synovus Corporation reported 1 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Ls Ltd Llc owns 212 shares. Vanguard Group holds 717,559 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Bartlett & Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Invesco Limited invested in 18,769 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 3,794 shares. Sei Investments Communications invested in 8,439 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 95 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mangrove Prtnrs reported 300,791 shares. Hartford Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 14 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.24 million shares to 8.38M shares, valued at $691.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 38,906 shares to 1,658 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 80,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,703 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners holds 476 shares. 23,637 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1,185 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Inc has invested 0.16% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 3,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Inc holds 12,148 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Sg Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 166,013 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Company owns 3,800 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 62,272 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).