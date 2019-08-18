Vulcan Value Partners Lifted Its Crane Co (CR) Position by $23.77 Million; As Loews (L) Share Price Rose, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Upped Its Holding by $2.93 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 62,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.08 million shares traded or 4.25% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 224,925 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value (VOE) by 4,845 shares to 875 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 31,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,325 shares, and cut its stake in Manpower Inc (NYSE:MAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 28,850 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 16,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Co has 0.3% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 1.25M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% or 958,653 shares in its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank accumulated 13,556 shares or 0% of the stock. 18.31M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Altrinsic Glob Limited holds 43,472 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset holds 15,565 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 17 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 240,300 shares. Financial Service Corp owns 7,763 shares.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has invested 0.02% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Century Cos Inc owns 118,990 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 30,093 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14,929 were reported by Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 65 shares. Cordasco Net holds 0.02% or 233 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.35% or 57,437 shares. Broadview holds 69,850 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Sit Investment Associate Incorporated holds 19,950 shares. Aqr Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 16,023 shares. Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Citadel Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 43,412 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.57% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 175,010 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.24 million shares to 8.38M shares, valued at $691.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,435 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

