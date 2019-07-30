Vulcan Value Partners Lifted Holding in Crane Co. (CR) as Market Valuation Rose; Schlumberger (SLB) Holding Held by Staley Capital Advisers Inc

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97 million, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 203,345 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 136,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 712,607 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.05M, up from 576,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 6.51 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Crane Co.â€™s (NYSE:CR) 14% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/22: (SKIS) (DRRX) (DVA) Higher; (NTEC) (CALM) (PETS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crane +1.3% after beatings expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Crane Co. (CR) Says it Will Not Extend Its Offer to Acquire CIRCOR (CIR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 8,460 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $171.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 393,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.28 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Services Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $179,717 activity. Cook Donald G bought 302 shares worth $24,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Sigma Planning Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,973 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.06% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 102,593 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 36,482 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 83,012 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Svcs has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,201 shares. 369 were reported by Huntington Bancorp. Nwq Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.73% stake. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Carret Asset Management Ltd holds 0.05% or 3,680 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 565,047 shares. Northern Trust reported 415,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.05% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 48,755 shares. Haverford Trust owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,336 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Com Inc Al invested in 1.03% or 52,790 shares. Us National Bank De accumulated 1.33M shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company owns 41,104 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 37,076 shares. Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 472 shares. Edgar Lomax Commerce Va holds 261,600 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston Family Office Lc holds 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 39,571 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 124,068 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 287,463 shares stake. Field & Main Commercial Bank stated it has 5,698 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,953 shares to 670,067 shares, valued at $79.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,031 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A.