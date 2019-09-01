Vulcan Value Partners Increases Position in Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS); As Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Value Declined, Holder Permian Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Position

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 1.93 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $740.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $106.69. About 35,644 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.02% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Northern Trust holds 97,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank & owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 6 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 3,794 shares stake. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 5,914 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 25,277 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com Inc holds 25 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 95 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 201 shares. Field Main Comml Bank owns 111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marcato Cap Mngmt LP invested 1.07% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Invesco has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 18,622 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 1.30 million shares to 28.07 million shares, valued at $659.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 47,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,435 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VRTS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – NASDAQ” on September 05, 2014. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Edited Transcript of VRTS earnings conference call or presentation 26-Jul-19 2:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 16,572 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 7,830 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership De owns 290,217 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants stated it has 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank reported 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moody Comml Bank Division reported 5,744 shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Co reported 1.58 million shares stake. Moreover, Community Natl Bank Of Raymore has 9.6% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 622,680 shares. Verition Fund Llc holds 0.04% or 23,947 shares in its portfolio. 333 are owned by Tci Wealth Advisors. Magnetar Fincl Ltd owns 8,889 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 49,125 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns owns 5,355 shares.