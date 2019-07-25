Vulcan Value Partners Increased Its Sabre Corp. (SABR) Position by $5.20 Million; Market Value Declined; American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Shares Rose While Jane Street Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp. (SABR) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 247,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.03M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 503,424 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – Aeromexico Renews Strategic Partnership With Sabre to Drive Digital Transformation and New Rev Streams; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Technology Exchange; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 62.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 161,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 259,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 1.57 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,896 shares to 8,496 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 64,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,821 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Company has 5,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa has invested 0.12% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Telemus Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 2.39 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Com has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Advsrs Ok has 0.52% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Centurylink Mgmt owns 25,531 shares. Central Fincl Bank & Tru has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mrj stated it has 51,819 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 179,972 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Lc owns 539 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.74% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,778 are owned by Gideon Advsrs. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). The North Carolina-based Carroll Assocs Incorporated has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 13,314 were reported by Pictet North America Advsrs Sa. Swiss Bancshares has 918,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 17,528 shares. Boston Prns reported 0% stake. Altrinsic Global Advsr Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 718,435 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 12,562 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 186 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.04% or 2.02M shares. 507 are held by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 2.69M were accumulated by Northern Tru. Citadel has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

