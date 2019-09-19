Vulcan Value Partners Increased Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $52.28 Million as Market Valuation Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lowered Holding by $836,154

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 968,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 8.93M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486.41M, up from 7.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 3.18 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 6,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 155,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.17 million, down from 162,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 2.55 million shares to 5.14M shares, valued at $246.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 914,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

