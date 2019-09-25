Vulcan Value Partners Has Upped Its Position in Sabre (SABR) by $7.45 Million; As Summit Hotel Pptys (INN) Market Value Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding by $548,339

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 338,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.77 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 191,329 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 07/03/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN) by 57.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 49,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% . The hedge fund held 36,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $421,000, down from 86,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 58,795 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 19.55% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr

Analysts await Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.35 per share. INN’s profit will be $31.55 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Gp Pcl invested in 0.01% or 1.00 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company owns 0.04% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 270,557 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 51,957 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 58,369 shares. Menta Cap invested in 0.15% or 15,430 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 594,855 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn invested 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 70,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2.38 million shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability holds 46,558 shares. Axa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 461,829 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Strs Ohio reported 3,418 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6,222 shares to 408,213 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 4.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.27M shares, and cut its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).