Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Visa (V) Stake; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Boosted Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding By $306,000

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) stake by 9.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc acquired 1,500 shares as Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 17,539 shares with $3.59 million value, up from 16,039 last quarter. Tyler Technologies Inc now has $9.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $255.84. About 89,301 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 8.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 305,474 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 3.13 million shares with $488.39 million value, down from 3.43M last quarter. Visa Inc now has $396.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $176.91. About 2.41M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28500 highest and $250 lowest target. $267.50’s average target is 4.56% above currents $255.84 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 6.59% above currents $176.91 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.93 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased S&P Global Inc stake by 29,993 shares to 1.82 million valued at $383.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Crane Co (NYSE:CR) stake by 282,941 shares and now owns 283,204 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.