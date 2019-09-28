Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $80.58 Million; Emerson Radio (MSN) Sentiment Is 0.43

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 605,832 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 2.64M shares with $353.62M value, down from 3.25M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

Emerson Radio Corp (MSN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 3 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 7 sold and decreased holdings in Emerson Radio Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.27 million shares, down from 2.30 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Emerson Radio Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.995. About 1,910 shares traded. Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) has declined 30.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSN News: 20/04/2018 DJ Emerson Radio Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.94 million. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios; and other products comprising televisions, mobile and landline telephones and accessories, tablet computers and accessories, cameras and video cameras and accessories, and miscellaneous electronic and novelty products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Radio Corp. for 642 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 26,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 44,984 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 29,951 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 50,000 are held by Leonard Green & Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Ledyard State Bank holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 177,445 shares. Clearbridge accumulated 24.22M shares. Parthenon Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 370,977 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc owns 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.75% stake. Paw Cap accumulated 5,000 shares. Brick Kyle Associates has invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 325,525 are owned by Captrust Financial. Fulton Bank Na accumulated 127,319 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Burney has 1.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 192,128 shares. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspiriant Ltd accumulated 48,643 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.57% above currents $137.73 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 19.

