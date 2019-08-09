Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake by $48.51 Million; Share Price Rose; Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.15 Million as Market Value Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $158.26. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 437,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4.10M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458.49M, down from 4.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 2.16M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.