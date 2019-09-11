Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $11.60 Million; Silchester International Investors Llp Has Increased Its Holding in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) by $4.71 Million as Shares Declined

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53M, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 268,134 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 99,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382.78 million, down from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 247,578 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 29,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID).